Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $189.33 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

