Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $822.65 million and $35.04 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $42.70 or 0.00202317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,105.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00578545 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042382 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars.
