Bitgert Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.69 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Bitgert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgert has a market cap of $141.03 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitgert has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00428824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.68 or 0.30100283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00760719 BTC.

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

