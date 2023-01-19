BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
BK Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %
BK Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,879. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,574,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 533,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 50.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.
