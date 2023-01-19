Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 814.3% in December

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on BDIMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

