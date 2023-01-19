BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CII traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.