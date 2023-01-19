BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 347.9% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $18.46.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,454,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
See Also
