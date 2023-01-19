Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 1%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. 264,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 216,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$87.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

