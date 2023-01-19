BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BUI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 52,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,850. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

