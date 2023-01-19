Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus reduced their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE BX opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock worth $176,860,062. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

