Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Trimmed by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,787.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,787.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock worth $176,860,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 55,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.