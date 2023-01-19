Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $12.76. Blink Charging shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 4,823 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Blink Charging Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $629.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 177.24%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blink Charging by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

