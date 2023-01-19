Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.