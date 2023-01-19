BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $252.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $260.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

