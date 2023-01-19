BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $393.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

