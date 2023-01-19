BMO Capital Markets Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IGM opened at C$41.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$47.98.
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.37%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
