BMO Capital Markets Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at C$41.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$47.98.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.5799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.37%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.