BMO Capital Markets Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$18.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

