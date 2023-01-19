BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Down 0.6%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.18 and last traded at C$22.21. 27,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 23,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.35.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.41.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

