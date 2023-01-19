Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 704 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.56. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $220.31.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

