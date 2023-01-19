Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $225.89. 53,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

