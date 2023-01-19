Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 15,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,598. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

