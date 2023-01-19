Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. 293,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,659. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $260.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

