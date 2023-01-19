Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 15,751 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.