Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,765 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 347,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8 %

UNH stock traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $484.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,542. The company has a market cap of $452.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.43 and its 200-day moving average is $525.11.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

