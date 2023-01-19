Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 19,806 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,563,000 after buying an additional 646,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 56.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,499. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,240,898.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,321 shares in the company, valued at $24,540,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile



Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.



