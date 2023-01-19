Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $11.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $735.80. 7,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,490. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $723.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $846.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

