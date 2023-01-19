boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 71.57 ($0.87).

LON:BOO traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 42.27 ($0.52). 32,985,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,620,600. The firm has a market cap of £536.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.80 ($1.36).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

