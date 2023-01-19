BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BrainsWay Trading Down 13.1 %
Shares of BWAY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 102,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,514. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $9.18.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
