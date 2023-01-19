Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BXBLY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,169. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

