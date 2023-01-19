Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.81

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 600275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
Braskem Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
