Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 84.3% in December

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

Bridgestone Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 140,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

