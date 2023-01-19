Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CEO Sells $71,238.60 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BWBBP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

