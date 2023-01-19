Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $574.29 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.