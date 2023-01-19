Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $77,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

Broadcom stock traded down $12.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $562.20. 51,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $234.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.22.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

