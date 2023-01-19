Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 85.8% per year over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 64.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE:BRMK opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $559.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $342,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 23.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

