Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Price Target at GBX 1,160

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International Price Performance

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 223.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.28.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.