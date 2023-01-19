Brokerages Set Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) PT at $115.75

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Down 5.5 %

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.60 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 135.79% and a net margin of 30.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Stories

