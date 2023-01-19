Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPNGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BPYPN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,354. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 9.69%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.