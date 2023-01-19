Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BPYPN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,354. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 9.69%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

