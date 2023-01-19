Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

