Brown University Has $65.73 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Brown University cut its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,338,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035,799 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 26.7% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brown University’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $65,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $314.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

