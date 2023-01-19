BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.68% of BRP Group worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BRP Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -97.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

