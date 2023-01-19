BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 40.3% in December

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 14,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,825. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About BSQUARE

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.