C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 170,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $20,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $84.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.