C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 40,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.08% of DexCom worth $25,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 448.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 215.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 394.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

