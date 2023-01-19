C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in DLocal were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in DLocal by 14,647.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. New Street Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

