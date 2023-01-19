C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,593 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 362,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.7 %

BEPC opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.