C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 8,221 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 3.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.62% of Ecolab worth $253,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after buying an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,940,000 after buying an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.69.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $218.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

