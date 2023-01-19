Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading Down 6.9%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.65). 8,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 6,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.77).

Caledonian Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The stock has a market cap of £15.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2,700.00.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. Its properties include office spaces, garages, and public house/restaurant. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.