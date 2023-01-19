Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $945,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 57.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,634 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

