Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,590 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $105,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $887,922,000 after buying an additional 125,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $884,411,000 after buying an additional 325,971 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.58. 49,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,148. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

